$1.5 trillion is being stashed in the British Virgin Islands - twice as much as previously thought

Wednesday Jun 21

Assets held offshore in the British Virgin Islands are worth $1.5 trillion , double the International Monetary Fund's 2010 estimate. That's according to a new report by Capital Economics, seen by the Financial Times .

Chicago, IL

