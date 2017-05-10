Sea Trucks liquidation: Magt team remains in control, its business as usual

Lagos, Nigeria: It is announced that on 5 May 2017, the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court in the High Court of Justice, British Virgin Islands placed Sea Trucks Group Limited into provisional liquidation, appointing Chad Griffin of FTI Consulting LLP and Ian Morton of FTI Consulting Limited as Joint Provisional Liquidators . It is important to note that the appointment is only to the Company, being the group holding company.

