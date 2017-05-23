Richlisters' wrangle heads to high court
Sir Owen Glenn and Eric Watson have begun a major High Court trial in London, the latest chapter in a bitter feud between the former business partners. Photo / file Two of New Zealand's richest men are going head-to-head in a major High Court trial in London.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb '17
|Frogface Kate
|12
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb '17
|southern at heart
|28
|The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne...
|Jan '17
|Mount Royal
|4
|Foreign investor accuses Ho Chi Minh City offic... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|QYTNATNGUGADEBHMO...
|5
|YOU.Will.Retire.A.Millionairea IN.WEEKS (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|craighind
|1
|Club penguin password box non members only post... (May '10)
|Dec '14
|vanessa
|86
|Gonzalo becomes a hurricane while moving throug... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|mehdi mountather
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC