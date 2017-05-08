Offshore buyers pay $31M for Fisher I...

Offshore buyers pay $31M for Fisher Island penthouse

A company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands paid $31.26 million in cash for a penthouse in the Palazzo Del Sol condominium on Miami's Fisher Island.

Chicago, IL

