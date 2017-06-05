More than 170 buyers and suppliers fo...

More than 170 buyers and suppliers for Jamaica International trade expo

More than 170 buyers and suppliers will converge on the tourism capital for the inaugural Jamaica International Exhibition , set to take place at the Montego Bay Convention Centre from June 1-3. The Jamaica Manufacturers' Association -hosted event has gained interest from participants who will travel from the United States, Canada, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

