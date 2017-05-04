Malaysia and Abu Dhabi strike a deal over 1MDB

FOR the past year 1MDB - a Malaysian state investment firm at the heart of one of the world's biggest financial scandals - has been locked in dispute with IPIC, a sovereign-wealth fund from the oil-rich emirate of Abu Dhabi, with which it was once chummy. 1MDB has agreed to pay IPIC $1.2bn, reportedly to settle a complaint that it reneged on the terms of a bail-out IPIC provided in 2015.

