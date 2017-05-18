Jamaican man loses legal battle to st...

Jamaican man loses legal battle to stay in the BVI

Monday May 8 Read more: The Gleaner

A Jamaican man has lost his legal battle to remain in the British Virgin Islands following his conviction for sexually assaulting a woman in 2015. The Jamaican man told the court that his deportation would disrupt family life with several persons, including his six-year-old daughter.

