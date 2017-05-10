Eco artists build gigantic octopus to...

Eco artists build gigantic octopus to save coral reefs in the British Virgin Islands

Monday May 8

A group of artists working under the name Secret Samurai Productions have installed a massive mesh octopus on top of a defunct Pearl Harbor ship only to push the large barge into the deep ocean waters of British Virgin Islands - all in the name of coral reef research. Now at the bottom of the sea off the coast of Virgin Gorda, Project YOKO is the world's largest underwater art installation and marine life habitat, and it will raise funds for research into the ongoing destruction of the area's coral reefs .

