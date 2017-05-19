Eastern Property Holdings Limited (EPH): Notice of Annual General Meeting 2017

NOTICE is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on 13 June 2017 at 11:00 AM at Hotel Steigenberger , HeiligengeistbrA1 4cke 4, 20459 Hamburg, Germany for the following purposes: The annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2016 will be laid before the meeting. Company's management will present and discuss the year's results.

