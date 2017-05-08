BVI remains top offshore jurisdiction...

BVI remains top offshore jurisdiction in new report

Tuesday May 2 Read more: Caribbean News Now!

The British Virgin Islands remains the top offshore jurisdiction in the world, according to the 2017 edition of the Vistra 2020 Report, launched in Hong Kong and Singapore last week. The report ranked the United Kingdom the number one jurisdiction , followed by Hong Kong , the BVI and the United States .

Chicago, IL

