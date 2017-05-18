BVI Pushes - Free Movement' At Latest BREXIT Talks
A British Virgin Islands delegation and UK Government representatives recently discussed freedom of movement to the European Union for Overseas Territories citizens at a Brexit technical roundtable in London. Officials from the UK Home Office and UK Department for Exiting the EU, met with BVI London Office Director and EU Representative, Mr. Benito Wheatley who emphasised the importance of visa-free travel to the EU for the BVI's local business persons.
