a Court throws out fracking application for KZN

Sunday May 7

A company headquartered in the British Virgin Islands had applied to prospect for fracking in KwaZulu-Natal. The Western Cape High Court has set aside a prospecting right application, which could have opened the way for fracking in South Africa.

Chicago, IL

