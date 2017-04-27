When Theresa May called snap election...

When Theresa May called snap elections, she killed tax-haven reform

One of the consistently underreported elements of Brexit and all that's come after it is that leaving the EU will also let the UK -- the world's most prolific launderer of filthy criminal money -- escape the tightening noose of European anti-money-laundering measures. One of the bills pending when PM Theresa May called the election would have forced the UK's notorious tax havens -- like Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands and the Caymans -- to disclose who owned the companies registered there.

