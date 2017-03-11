The numbers game

Last week, the government celebrated the success of its record-breaking tax amnesty programme, which has boosted its numbers and smoothed stuttering indicators. And now, with more information in the hands of the eagle-eyed authorities of AFIP, the government wants to make sure citizens continue to do things by numbers By a very long way , the tax amnesty/whitewash programme which culminated last Friday was Mauricio Macri's biggest economic achievement since he came to power in December, 2015 - even eclipsing the end of currency controls and the agreement with the holdouts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Buenos Aires Herald.