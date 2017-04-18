Singapore, Delaware, and New York Cou...

Singapore, Delaware, and New York Courts Adopt Cross-Border Insolvency Cooperation Guidelines

Thursday Apr 13

The Action: Courts in Singapore and the states of New York and Delaware have formally implemented Guidelines for Communication and Cooperation between Courts in Cross-border Insolvency Matters. The Motivation: The Guidelines were developed to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of cross-border insolvency proceedings and to encourage coordination and cooperation among relevant courts.

Chicago, IL

