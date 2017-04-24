Revealed: John Tsang secretly lent HK...

Revealed: John Tsang secretly lent HK$3m for top job bid

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: South China Morning Post

Defeated chief executive candidate John Tsang Chun-wah had a secret supporter who loaned him HK$3 million from the start of his campaign before he received A donations from others. The person offered the loan to the former financial secretary through offshore company Prescill Holdings a day before Tsang announced his election bid in January, records released by the Registration and Electoral Office on Thursday revealed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb '17 Frogface Kate 12
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb '17 southern at heart 28
News The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne... Jan '17 Mount Royal 4
News Foreign investor accuses Ho Chi Minh City offic... (Oct '15) Oct '15 QYTNATNGUGADEBHMO... 5
News YOU.Will.Retire.A.Millionairea IN.WEEKS (Jan '15) Jan '15 craighind 1
Club penguin password box non members only post... (May '10) Dec '14 vanessa 86
News Gonzalo becomes a hurricane while moving throug... (Nov '14) Nov '14 mehdi mountather 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,527 • Total comments across all topics: 280,658,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC