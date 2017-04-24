Revealed: John Tsang secretly lent HK$3m for top job bid
Defeated chief executive candidate John Tsang Chun-wah had a secret supporter who loaned him HK$3 million from the start of his campaign before he received A donations from others. The person offered the loan to the former financial secretary through offshore company Prescill Holdings a day before Tsang announced his election bid in January, records released by the Registration and Electoral Office on Thursday revealed.
