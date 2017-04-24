Pakistan PM awaits 'Panama Papers' verdict

Pakistan's Supreme Court is due to issue a verdict on corruption allegations against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif based on the "Panama Papers" leaks that could see him disqualified from office. The allegations focus on Sharif's previous two terms in office in the 1990s, with opposition politician Imran Khan and others alleging the prime minister and his family illegally profited from his position.

