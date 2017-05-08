Malaysia and Abu Dhabi strike a deal ...

Malaysia and Abu Dhabi strike a deal over 1MDB

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: The Economist

FOR the past year 1MDB-a Malaysian state investment firm at the heart of one of the world's biggest financial scandals-has been locked in dispute with IPIC, a sovereign-wealth fund from the oil-rich emirate of Abu Dhabi, with which it was once chummy. Terse statements released on April 24th suggest the pair are finally making up.

