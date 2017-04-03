India writes to Swiss bank, seeks inf...

India writes to Swiss bank, seeks info of over 10

Sunday Apr 2

NEW DELHI/BERNE: Stepping up its hunt for black money stashed abroad, India has approached Switzerland for banking details of at least ten persons and entities suspected to have kept untaxed money in Swiss banks. These include two listed textile companies, while others are associated with an art curator and his carpet export business.

Chicago, IL

