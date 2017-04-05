IMF study on Caribbean: VAT can yield more revenue
The IMF has released a Working Paper that reviewed the tax administration reforms that have been undertaken by 20 Caribbean countries with the support of the Fiscal Affairs Department of the Washington-based financial institution and the Caribbean Regional Technical Assistance Center since its inception in 2001. The Paper titled "Tax Administration Reforms in the Caribbean: Challenges, Achievements, and Next Steps" notes that over the past decade, Caribbean governments have introduced the VAT to modernise their tax system, rapidly mobilise revenue and reduce budget deficits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb '17
|Frogface Kate
|12
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb '17
|southern at heart
|28
|The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne...
|Jan '17
|Mount Royal
|4
|Foreign investor accuses Ho Chi Minh City offic... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|QYTNATNGUGADEBHMO...
|5
|YOU.Will.Retire.A.Millionairea IN.WEEKS (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|craighind
|1
|Club penguin password box non members only post... (May '10)
|Dec '14
|vanessa
|86
|Gonzalo becomes a hurricane while moving throug... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|mehdi mountather
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC