IMF study on Caribbean: VAT can yield...

IMF study on Caribbean: VAT can yield more revenue

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Trinidad Guardian

The IMF has released a Working Paper that reviewed the tax administration reforms that have been undertaken by 20 Caribbean countries with the support of the Fiscal Affairs Department of the Washington-based financial institution and the Caribbean Regional Technical Assistance Center since its inception in 2001. The Paper titled "Tax Administration Reforms in the Caribbean: Challenges, Achievements, and Next Steps" notes that over the past decade, Caribbean governments have introduced the VAT to modernise their tax system, rapidly mobilise revenue and reduce budget deficits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb '17 Frogface Kate 12
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb '17 southern at heart 28
News The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne... Jan '17 Mount Royal 4
News Foreign investor accuses Ho Chi Minh City offic... (Oct '15) Oct '15 QYTNATNGUGADEBHMO... 5
News YOU.Will.Retire.A.Millionairea IN.WEEKS (Jan '15) Jan '15 craighind 1
Club penguin password box non members only post... (May '10) Dec '14 vanessa 86
News Gonzalo becomes a hurricane while moving throug... (Nov '14) Nov '14 mehdi mountather 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,228 • Total comments across all topics: 280,102,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC