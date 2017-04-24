Gov't Mulls Up To 300% Increase In Cr...

Gov't Mulls Up To 300% Increase In Cruise Permit Fees

The government has announced the new cruise permit fees it is proposing for local and foreign vessels day-tripping in the British Virgin Islands . The biggest increase is by 300 percent for locals and foreigners who cruise in-season from December to April 30 each year.

