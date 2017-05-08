Globe investigation of Davie shipyard...

Globe investigation of Davie shipyard finds complex web of ownership

Saturday Apr 29

A Globe and Mail investigation has discovered the company that got the contract to provide a temporary supply ship for the Canadian navy is owned by a complex web of companies that can be traced from Canada and the United Kingdom to the tax havens of Monaco and the British Virgin Islands The towering seven-storey superstructure that will sit atop Canada's newest naval supply ship weighs 2,200 tonnes and is outfitted with cabins, provision stores and all of the vessel's public areas. It is a key part of the ship and it cost tens of millions of dollars to build, enough to employ 400 people at its peak and provide a badly needed boost for a shipyard that was, until recently, on the verge of collapse.

Chicago, IL

