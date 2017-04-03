Exhibition of the Queen's gifts opens...

Exhibition of the Queen's gifts opens at Buckingham Palace

What do you give the woman who has everything? A bag of salt! Weird and wonderful gifts presented to the Queen over the last 65 years are put on show in Buckingham Palace exhibition So it is of little surprise that those tasked with picking out the perfect present for the monarch need more than a little creativity. A novelty Tube sign, a bag of salt and a model ship are among the more unusual offerings the Queen, 90, has received from dignitaries, ambassadors and foreign leaders during her 65-year reign.

