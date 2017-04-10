Early Warning Press Release

This press release is being disseminated by Mawarid Offshore Mining Ltd. , a metal and mining corporation incorporated under the laws of British Virgin Islands at the address of Palm Grove House, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues. On August 21, 2016, Nautilus Minerals Inc. with head office at Level 3, 33 Park Road, Milton, Queensland, Australia entered into a subscription agreement with the Company and Metalloinvest Holding Limited under which the Purchasers have agreed to purchase such number of common shares of the Issuer that will raise gross proceeds of up to USD $20 million.

