DryShips - Kalani, Part 4 - Here We Go Again

Monday Apr 3

Company enters into another major equity purchase agreement with Kalani Investments in conjunction with the acquisition of an additional six vessels. Get short the shares and watch the stock price mostly go down over the course of the next few weeks.

Chicago, IL

