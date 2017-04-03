David Flack has been appointed General Manager at The Cove resort in Eleuthera, Bahamas
Enchantment Group, one of the world's leading experiential hospitality management firms, is delighted to announce the appointment of David Flack as General Manager of The Cove resort in the Bahamas. Flack joins The Cove with nearly thirty years of experience operating luxury hotels and resorts, as well as strong leadership experience and extensive knowledge of the Caribbean.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb '17
|Frogface Kate
|12
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb '17
|southern at heart
|28
|The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne...
|Jan '17
|Mount Royal
|4
|Foreign investor accuses Ho Chi Minh City offic... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|QYTNATNGUGADEBHMO...
|5
|YOU.Will.Retire.A.Millionairea IN.WEEKS (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|craighind
|1
|Club penguin password box non members only post... (May '10)
|Dec '14
|vanessa
|86
|Gonzalo becomes a hurricane while moving throug... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|mehdi mountather
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC