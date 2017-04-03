David Flack has been appointed Genera...

David Flack has been appointed General Manager at The Cove resort in Eleuthera, Bahamas

Enchantment Group, one of the world's leading experiential hospitality management firms, is delighted to announce the appointment of David Flack as General Manager of The Cove resort in the Bahamas. Flack joins The Cove with nearly thirty years of experience operating luxury hotels and resorts, as well as strong leadership experience and extensive knowledge of the Caribbean.

Chicago, IL

