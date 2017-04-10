BVI financial services increase transparency and efficiency

"The British Virgin Islands has continued to take steps towards increasing the level of its transparency as well as enhance international cooperation capabilities and efficiency," Leon Wheatley, Asia representative of the BVI's Financial Services Commission, told the 300-plus attendees at the Companies Registry's Corporate Governance Roundtable, held in Hong Kong. The BVI operates and maintains a well-regulated financial services system, which is committed to transparency, integrity and proper regulation, according to international standard setters such as the Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development , the Financial Action Task Force and the International Monetary Fund , which have made periodic assessments of the jurisdiction.

