British Virgin Islands to introduce electronic visas
TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands : The government of the British Virgin Islands has announced plans to introduce electronic visas , in an effort to make the BVI more accessible to persons who currently require visas to visit. "The implementation of e-Visas will allow applicants to obtain visas electronically after entering required information and making payment, thereby reducing the cost of administering the visa system, and making the Virgin Islands more accessible to persons requiring a visa to visit," the government said in its Medium Term Fiscal Plan for the period 2017 to 2019.
