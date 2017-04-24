British Virgin Islands to introduce e...

British Virgin Islands to introduce electronic visas

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: The Gleaner

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands : The government of the British Virgin Islands has announced plans to introduce electronic visas , in an effort to make the BVI more accessible to persons who currently require visas to visit. "The implementation of e-Visas will allow applicants to obtain visas electronically after entering required information and making payment, thereby reducing the cost of administering the visa system, and making the Virgin Islands more accessible to persons requiring a visa to visit," the government said in its Medium Term Fiscal Plan for the period 2017 to 2019.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb '17 Frogface Kate 12
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb '17 southern at heart 28
News The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne... Jan '17 Mount Royal 4
News Foreign investor accuses Ho Chi Minh City offic... (Oct '15) Oct '15 QYTNATNGUGADEBHMO... 5
News YOU.Will.Retire.A.Millionairea IN.WEEKS (Jan '15) Jan '15 craighind 1
Club penguin password box non members only post... (May '10) Dec '14 vanessa 86
News Gonzalo becomes a hurricane while moving throug... (Nov '14) Nov '14 mehdi mountather 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,527 • Total comments across all topics: 280,658,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC