Bill Passed For Visitors To Pay $10 US

Bill Passed For Visitors To Pay $10 US

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WINN FM 98.9

The House of Assembly has passed a Bill through which the government is seeking to have all visitors to the British Virgin Islands start paying $10 into a fund that is yet to be established. The Bill, which is entitled Environmental Protection and Tourism Improvement Fund Act 2017, was passed with amendments yesterday, April 18. Before lawmakers went behind closed doors to add their finishing touches to the Bill, they debated the proposed law in the open House of Assembly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb '17 Frogface Kate 12
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb '17 southern at heart 28
News The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne... Jan '17 Mount Royal 4
News Foreign investor accuses Ho Chi Minh City offic... (Oct '15) Oct '15 QYTNATNGUGADEBHMO... 5
News YOU.Will.Retire.A.Millionairea IN.WEEKS (Jan '15) Jan '15 craighind 1
Club penguin password box non members only post... (May '10) Dec '14 vanessa 86
News Gonzalo becomes a hurricane while moving throug... (Nov '14) Nov '14 mehdi mountather 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,008 • Total comments across all topics: 280,425,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC