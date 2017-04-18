Bill Passed For Visitors To Pay $10 US

The House of Assembly has passed a Bill through which the government is seeking to have all visitors to the British Virgin Islands start paying $10 into a fund that is yet to be established. The Bill, which is entitled Environmental Protection and Tourism Improvement Fund Act 2017, was passed with amendments yesterday, April 18. Before lawmakers went behind closed doors to add their finishing touches to the Bill, they debated the proposed law in the open House of Assembly.

