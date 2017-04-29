1MDB settlement a high price for Malaysia
The 1MDB saga reached a predictable and sickening milestone last Monday when the Malaysian investment fund said it had reached an out-of-court settlement with the Middle Eastern guarantor of two US dollar bonds totalling US$3.5bn. 1MDB's agreement with Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Company was predictable, inasmuch as the Malaysian taxpayer will ultimately be on the hook for the fund's debts, and sickening inasmuch as it left billions of dollars still unaccounted for.
