Tibet and Xinjiang offer preferential tax terms, draw China's jet set

Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: South China Morning Post

Tibet and Xinjiang have become China's answer to the British Virgin Islands, as celebrities such as Zhao Wei and Fan Bingbing as well as tycoons scramble to set up companies in areas with preferential tax terms. The practise has come under the spotlight after actress Zhao Wei raised eyebrows with her 3 billion yuan bid for a Shanghai-listed animation company.

