Mega-waves swept Caribbean corals far...

Mega-waves swept Caribbean corals far inland

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: Summit County Voice

Geologists say that the coral was brought ashore, probably alive, by an unusual tsunami or storm between the years 1200 and 1480.(Credit: Brian F. Atwater, U.S. Geological Survey. Sometime before Columbus sailed into the Caribbean, a massive ocean upheaval tossed giant coral boulders far inland on tiny island - a sign that there may have a tsunami, or perhaps an extra-powerful hurricane in the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Summit County Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb '17 Frogface Kate 12
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb '17 southern at heart 28
News The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne... Jan '17 Mount Royal 4
News Foreign investor accuses Ho Chi Minh City offic... (Oct '15) Oct '15 QYTNATNGUGADEBHMO... 5
News YOU.Will.Retire.A.Millionairea IN.WEEKS (Jan '15) Jan '15 craighind 1
Club penguin password box non members only post... (May '10) Dec '14 vanessa 86
News Gonzalo becomes a hurricane while moving throug... (Nov '14) Nov '14 mehdi mountather 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,692 • Total comments across all topics: 280,020,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC