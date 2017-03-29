Icelandic State Was Deceived in Bank Sale
The German bank Hauck & AufhA user was never an actual investor in BAonaA arbankinn bank when the Icelandic State's 45.8 percent stake in the latter was sold in January of 2003. This is the conclusion of the Special Investigation Commission of AlA3 4ingi, the Icelandic parliament, RAsV reports.
