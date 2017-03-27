German MEP orders Britain to cut offC...

German MEP orders Britain to cut offCommonwealth states in latest Brexit demand

A GERMAN MEP is calling on Britain to rescind its relationship with a plethora of Commonwealth states as negotiations continue with Brexit. The MEP is demanding the UK Government cancel all existing tax haven policies, meaning it would have to cut its relationships with key partners in the Commonwealth in an early Brexit demand.

