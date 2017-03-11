Coin in the shape of the U.S. Capitol has...

Coin in the shape of the U.S. Capitol...

Coin in the shape of the U.S. Capitol

Monday Mar 20 Read more: Coin World

The Pobjoy Mint's latest building-shaped coin celebrates America's Capitol. The copper-nickel dollar from the British Virgin Islands honors a building that was designed by a native of the Islands.

