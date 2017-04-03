BVI health system commended

Friday Mar 31

By Adrianna J. Soverall ROAD TOWN, BVI -- The government of the British Virgin Islands has been commended on its achievements, as its health system is said to be setting the example for the Eastern Caribbean region. PAHO Advisor of Health Systems Strengthening, Dr Peter Crowley speaking at the High Level Dialogue on March 29. Pan American Health Organisation advisor of health systems strengthening, Dr Peter Crowley, said the government has thought about and acted more than anyone, in the development of its health system.

Chicago, IL

