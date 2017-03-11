BAE Systems Commemorates 27 Years Of BAe 146/Avro RJ Operations By Swiss
BAE Systems Regional Aircraft has presented an engraved glass plaque to representatives of Swiss Global Airlines to commemorate 27 years of continuous operations by the airline and its predecessors of the BAE Systems-built and supported BAe 146 and Avro RJ regional jetliners. The presentation by John Stevens, Head of Customer Support for BAE Systems Regional Aircraft was made to Patrick Fritz, Technical Pilot Avro RJ of the airline at the BAE Systems Flight Operations Support Conference held at Prestwick recently.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Aero-News Network.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb '17
|Frogface Kate
|12
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb '17
|southern at heart
|28
|The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne...
|Jan '17
|Mount Royal
|4
|Foreign investor accuses Ho Chi Minh City offic... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|QYTNATNGUGADEBHMO...
|5
|YOU.Will.Retire.A.Millionairea IN.WEEKS (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|craighind
|1
|Club penguin password box non members only post... (May '10)
|Dec '14
|vanessa
|86
|Gonzalo becomes a hurricane while moving throug... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|mehdi mountather
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC