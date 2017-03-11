BAE Systems Commemorates 27 Years Of BAe 146/Avro RJ Operations By Swiss

BAE Systems Regional Aircraft has presented an engraved glass plaque to representatives of Swiss Global Airlines to commemorate 27 years of continuous operations by the airline and its predecessors of the BAE Systems-built and supported BAe 146 and Avro RJ regional jetliners. The presentation by John Stevens, Head of Customer Support for BAE Systems Regional Aircraft was made to Patrick Fritz, Technical Pilot Avro RJ of the airline at the BAE Systems Flight Operations Support Conference held at Prestwick recently.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Aero-News Network.