U.S. targets Venezuela vice president for sanctions - sources

The U.S. government plans to designate Venezuelan Executive Vice President Tareck El Aissami for sanctions under the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act for playing a significant role in narcotics trafficking, U.S. sources said on Monday. An El Aissami associate, named as Samark Jose Lopez Bello was also designated for providing material assistance, financial support or goods or services in support of El Aissami's activities, the sources said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.