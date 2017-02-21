U.K. Lawmakers Want More Transparency in Overseas Territories
U.K. lawmakers are pushing Prime Minister Theresa May to extend new business transparency standards to overseas territories including the British Virgin Islands. More than 80 members of Parliament from different political parties have backed an amendment to the Criminal Finances Bill, which returns to the House of Commons of Tuesday.
