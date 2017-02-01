Too Cool: The Internet Was Loving Obama's Casual Vacation Attire
Not only did Young Money cohorts Nicki Minaj, Drake and Lil Wayne snap some pictures together, signaling the possibility of new work. Former President Barack Obama also unveiled to the world his highly-anticipated post-presidency style during his vacation in the British Virgin Islands with wife Michelle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vibe.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne...
|Jan 16
|Mount Royal
|4
|Foreign investor accuses Ho Chi Minh City offic... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|QYTNATNGUGADEBHMO...
|5
|YOU.Will.Retire.A.Millionairea IN.WEEKS (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|craighind
|1
|Club penguin password box non members only post... (May '10)
|Dec '14
|vanessa
|86
|Gonzalo becomes a hurricane while moving throug... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|mehdi mountather
|1
|Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|BVI Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Oct '14
|Musikologist
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC