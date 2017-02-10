The 'chains'
Founded by developer John Shee and Joseph Hanrahan, Mowlam has 26 private nursing homes across Ireland. Its directors are Patrick Shanahan, David Leahy and Alister McGill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Sat
|Frogface Kate
|12
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb 9
|southern at heart
|28
|The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne...
|Jan 16
|Mount Royal
|4
|Foreign investor accuses Ho Chi Minh City offic... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|QYTNATNGUGADEBHMO...
|5
|YOU.Will.Retire.A.Millionairea IN.WEEKS (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|craighind
|1
|Club penguin password box non members only post... (May '10)
|Dec '14
|vanessa
|86
|Gonzalo becomes a hurricane while moving throug... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|mehdi mountather
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC