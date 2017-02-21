Simian Global intends to acquire GVC ...

Simian Global intends to acquire GVC Holdings Ltd

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: Live Charts

Simian Global has signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire GVC Holdings Ltd, which is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, in an all-share deal. GVC Holdings Ltd -- an unrelated and separate entity to London-listed GVC Holdings Plc -- is a media and advertising business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb 11 Frogface Kate 12
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb 9 southern at heart 28
News The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne... Jan '17 Mount Royal 4
News Foreign investor accuses Ho Chi Minh City offic... (Oct '15) Oct '15 QYTNATNGUGADEBHMO... 5
News YOU.Will.Retire.A.Millionairea IN.WEEKS (Jan '15) Jan '15 craighind 1
Club penguin password box non members only post... (May '10) Dec '14 vanessa 86
News Gonzalo becomes a hurricane while moving throug... (Nov '14) Nov '14 mehdi mountather 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Libya
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,064 • Total comments across all topics: 279,149,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC