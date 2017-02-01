Post-FLOTUS Style: Michelle Obama Looks Gorgeous as Always on Vacation
During the tumultuous Trump transition, let's all remember what really matters: Michelle Obama and the calming presence of her . Luckily for us, the former FLOTUS style is still in effect, and Obama is delivering big on outfit inspo with her vacation wardrobe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Allure.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne...
|Jan 16
|Mount Royal
|4
|Foreign investor accuses Ho Chi Minh City offic... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|QYTNATNGUGADEBHMO...
|5
|YOU.Will.Retire.A.Millionairea IN.WEEKS (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|craighind
|1
|Club penguin password box non members only post... (May '10)
|Dec '14
|vanessa
|86
|Gonzalo becomes a hurricane while moving throug... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|mehdi mountather
|1
|Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|BVI Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Oct '14
|Musikologist
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC