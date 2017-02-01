Obamas take a stroll Richard Branson ...

Obamas take a stroll Richard Branson during vacataion

Wednesday

Life's a breeze: The Obamas take a carefree stroll with billionaire host Richard Branson during second week of relaxing vacation on his private Necker island During day eight of their tropical vacation, the Obamas were carefree and upbeat as they enjoyed the afternoon with their billionaire friend and host Richard Branson in the British Virgin Islands. The former first couple, who traveled from a long weekend in Palm Springs to the islands on Branson's private jet last Monday, were first spotted on a neighboring British Virgin Island Tuesday enjoying lunch in photos obtained by DailyMail.com.

Chicago, IL

