Obama Spending Post-Presidency Posterizing Defenders

Friday Feb 10

It's been almost a month since Barack Obama left the life of the White House behind, and he's been making up for lost time. First, he flew to Palm Springs to relax for a week, then the former first family jetted to the Caribbean, spending some time in the British Virgin Islands.

