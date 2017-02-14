Nevis Sixth Form College To Host 45th Annual Leeward Islands Debating Competition
The Literary and Debating Society of the Nevis Sixth Form College, will host the 2017 Leeward Islands Debating Competition . The event which is in its 45th year, commences on February 23 to 26, nightly from 6:30 p.m. at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre.
