Nevis Sixth Form College To Host 45th...

Nevis Sixth Form College To Host 45th Annual Leeward Islands Debating Competition

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WINN FM 98.9

The Literary and Debating Society of the Nevis Sixth Form College, will host the 2017 Leeward Islands Debating Competition . The event which is in its 45th year, commences on February 23 to 26, nightly from 6:30 p.m. at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb 11 Frogface Kate 12
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb 9 southern at heart 28
News The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne... Jan 16 Mount Royal 4
News Foreign investor accuses Ho Chi Minh City offic... (Oct '15) Oct '15 QYTNATNGUGADEBHMO... 5
News YOU.Will.Retire.A.Millionairea IN.WEEKS (Jan '15) Jan '15 craighind 1
Club penguin password box non members only post... (May '10) Dec '14 vanessa 86
News Gonzalo becomes a hurricane while moving throug... (Nov '14) Nov '14 mehdi mountather 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,521 • Total comments across all topics: 278,866,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC