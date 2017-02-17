NDC gov't bought 3 FSRUs - " Boakye Agyarko was right

It has emerged that the erstwhile National Democratic Congress government did, purchase, three Floating Storage Regasification Units , contrary to the Minority MPs position that they purchased only one. Questions over the purchase arose during the vetting of Energy Minister Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, who revealed that Ghana purchased three Floating Storage Regasification Units at exorbitant prices to transport excess gas from the Western to the Eastern enclave, when only one unit was required.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.