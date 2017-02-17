NDC gov't bought 3 FSRUs - " Boakye A...

NDC gov't bought 3 FSRUs - " Boakye Agyarko was right

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: GhanaWeb

It has emerged that the erstwhile National Democratic Congress government did, purchase, three Floating Storage Regasification Units , contrary to the Minority MPs position that they purchased only one. Questions over the purchase arose during the vetting of Energy Minister Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, who revealed that Ghana purchased three Floating Storage Regasification Units at exorbitant prices to transport excess gas from the Western to the Eastern enclave, when only one unit was required.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb 11 Frogface Kate 12
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb 9 southern at heart 28
News The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne... Jan '17 Mount Royal 4
News Foreign investor accuses Ho Chi Minh City offic... (Oct '15) Oct '15 QYTNATNGUGADEBHMO... 5
News YOU.Will.Retire.A.Millionairea IN.WEEKS (Jan '15) Jan '15 craighind 1
Club penguin password box non members only post... (May '10) Dec '14 vanessa 86
News Gonzalo becomes a hurricane while moving throug... (Nov '14) Nov '14 mehdi mountather 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,137 • Total comments across all topics: 278,950,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC