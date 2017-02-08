Nation 36 mins ago 11:21 p.m.Obamas g...

Nation 36 mins ago 11:21 p.m.Obamas greeted with 'Welcome Home' signs in Kalorama

Friday Feb 3

The former first family is reportedly back in Washington after a two-week vacation in California and the British Virgin Islands. Even though it's much colder in D.C. than those sunny spots, the Obamas are getting a warm reception in their new neighborhood.

