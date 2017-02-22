Luxoft Holding, Inc to Participate in Investor Events During the Month of March

Luxoft Holding, Inc , a leading provider of software development services and innovative IT solutions to a global client base, today announced that it will be participating in the following investor conferences during the month of March: Michael Friedland, Executive Vice President, will be conducting one-on-one meetings at the J.P. Morgan Cazenove CEEMEA Conference . Alina Plaia, Vice President and Investor Relations Officer, will be conducting one-on-one meetings at the Pacific Crest 12th Annual Emerging Technology Summit .

