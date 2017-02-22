Luxoft Holding, Inc to Participate in...

Luxoft Holding, Inc to Participate in Investor Events During the Month of March

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

Luxoft Holding, Inc , a leading provider of software development services and innovative IT solutions to a global client base, today announced that it will be participating in the following investor conferences during the month of March: Michael Friedland, Executive Vice President, will be conducting one-on-one meetings at the J.P. Morgan Cazenove CEEMEA Conference . Alina Plaia, Vice President and Investor Relations Officer, will be conducting one-on-one meetings at the Pacific Crest 12th Annual Emerging Technology Summit .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb 11 Frogface Kate 12
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb 9 southern at heart 28
News The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne... Jan '17 Mount Royal 4
News Foreign investor accuses Ho Chi Minh City offic... (Oct '15) Oct '15 QYTNATNGUGADEBHMO... 5
News YOU.Will.Retire.A.Millionairea IN.WEEKS (Jan '15) Jan '15 craighind 1
Club penguin password box non members only post... (May '10) Dec '14 vanessa 86
News Gonzalo becomes a hurricane while moving throug... (Nov '14) Nov '14 mehdi mountather 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. NASA
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,416 • Total comments across all topics: 279,084,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC