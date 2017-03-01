Jordan Rodgers Grabs JoJo Fletcher's ...

Jordan Rodgers Grabs JoJo Fletcher's Butt on Romantic Island Vacation -- See the Pic

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: ETonline

Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher are stealing some alone time while in the British Virgin Islands for a family member's wedding. Rodgers took to Instagram on Friday to share a snap of himself taking in the gorgeous ocean view -- and grabbing a handful of Fletcher's booty! The two definitely seem to be spreading the love during their short getaway, each posting heartfelt messages to each other in the past few days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb 11 Frogface Kate 12
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb 9 southern at heart 28
News The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne... Jan '17 Mount Royal 4
News Foreign investor accuses Ho Chi Minh City offic... (Oct '15) Oct '15 QYTNATNGUGADEBHMO... 5
News YOU.Will.Retire.A.Millionairea IN.WEEKS (Jan '15) Jan '15 craighind 1
Club penguin password box non members only post... (May '10) Dec '14 vanessa 86
News Gonzalo becomes a hurricane while moving throug... (Nov '14) Nov '14 mehdi mountather 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,806 • Total comments across all topics: 279,265,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC